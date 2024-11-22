PM Modi's Global Diplomacy Tour: Forging New Ties and Strengthening Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his intensive five-day tour across Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana on Friday evening, returning to Delhi after an eventful diplomatic journey. His itinerary commenced with Nigeria, before heading to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and wrapping up with a historic visit to Guyana.

During the visit, PM Modi engaged in 31 bilateral meetings, including 10 crucial discussions at the G20 Summit in Brazil. He met with leaders such as Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as counterparts from Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the UK, Chile, Argentina, and Australia.

In addition to formal meetings, he participated in informal interactions with various global leaders, including executives from international organizations like the United Nations, European Union, and World Health Organization. The tour underscored India's strategic diplomatic outreach, particularly in the Caribbean region during his visit to Guyana.

