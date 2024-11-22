Left Menu

PM Modi's Global Diplomacy Tour: Forging New Ties and Strengthening Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a five-day tour of Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. The trip featured 31 bilateral meetings and pivotal discussions, highlighting India's growing global engagement. PM Modi attended the 19th G20 Summit in Brazil and reinforced ties with the Caribbean during his historic visit to Guyana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:33 IST
PM Modi lands in Delhi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his intensive five-day tour across Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana on Friday evening, returning to Delhi after an eventful diplomatic journey. His itinerary commenced with Nigeria, before heading to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and wrapping up with a historic visit to Guyana.

During the visit, PM Modi engaged in 31 bilateral meetings, including 10 crucial discussions at the G20 Summit in Brazil. He met with leaders such as Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as counterparts from Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the UK, Chile, Argentina, and Australia.

In addition to formal meetings, he participated in informal interactions with various global leaders, including executives from international organizations like the United Nations, European Union, and World Health Organization. The tour underscored India's strategic diplomatic outreach, particularly in the Caribbean region during his visit to Guyana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

