UAE and Indonesia Bolster Tourism Collaboration
UAE's Minister of Economy met with Indonesia's Tourism Minister to discuss enhancing bilateral tourism cooperation. They emphasized historical ties and the significant role of the 'UAE Tourism Strategy 2031'. The meeting highlighted fostering MICE tourism, joint marketing, and new opportunities in the travel sector.
Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 22 (ANI/WAM): In a strategic meeting, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy, alongside Indonesian Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, focused on enhancing tourism cooperation between their countries. Emphasis was laid on historical ties and ongoing economic collaboration, spanning key sectors.
Bin Touq underscored tourism as a pivotal driver of economic relations, noting over 174 monthly flights facilitated by UAE carriers. He highlighted the 'UAE Tourism Strategy 2031' aimed at fortifying the UAE's global tourism standing and elevating its GDP contribution to AED 450 billion, while also seeking AED 100 billion in new investments.
Discussions explored future opportunities in tourism, aviation, and travel, stressing the importance of MICE tourism and bilateral company dialogues. The ministers advocated for joint marketing initiatives to boost mutual tourism and concluded with an invitation to the Indonesian minister for the upcoming Investopia event in 2025.
