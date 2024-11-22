Left Menu

Israeli Air Force Neutralizes Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Strike

The Israeli Air Force launched an attack in Beit Lahia, targeting major Hamas figures involved in the October 7 massacre. The operation led to the elimination of Jihad Mahmoud Yahya Kahlout and Muhammad Riyad Ali Uqal, both instrumental in orchestrating attacks on Israel and abductions at Mefalsim junction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:34 IST
Israeli Air Force Neutralizes Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Strike
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive overnight operation, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, targeting prominent Hamas figures involved in the October 7 massacre.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces, the strike successfully neutralized Jihad Mahmoud Yahya Kahlout, a company commander with Hamas's Nukhba force, and Muhammad Riyad Ali Uqal, also a company commander. These individuals were crucial in orchestrating attacks and the abductions of Israeli civilians at the Mefalsim junction near Sderot.

Kahlout and Uqal were also significant figures in Hamas's ongoing military operations against Israel in northern Gaza, according to military sources. Their elimination marks a notable moment in Israel's efforts to deter further aggression. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024