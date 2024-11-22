Israeli Air Force Neutralizes Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Strike

In a decisive overnight operation, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, targeting prominent Hamas figures involved in the October 7 massacre.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces, the strike successfully neutralized Jihad Mahmoud Yahya Kahlout, a company commander with Hamas's Nukhba force, and Muhammad Riyad Ali Uqal, also a company commander. These individuals were crucial in orchestrating attacks and the abductions of Israeli civilians at the Mefalsim junction near Sderot.

Kahlout and Uqal were also significant figures in Hamas's ongoing military operations against Israel in northern Gaza, according to military sources. Their elimination marks a notable moment in Israel's efforts to deter further aggression. (ANI/TPS)

