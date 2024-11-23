Dowry Demand and Domestic Abuse: The Grisly Murder of Harshita Brella

In a chilling case that has gripped Northamptonshire, UK, Harshita Brella, a young bride, was found brutally murdered amidst allegations of dowry demands. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, stands as the primary suspect, according to local police reports.

Harshita's elder sister, Sonia Brella, revealed to ANI that Lamba and his family persistently demanded dowry, despite receiving gold and cash at the wedding. Harshita had lodged a domestic abuse complaint against Lamba, which was closed after he secretly paid a fine.

Following Harshita's death on November 14, police inquiries indicate she was likely murdered on November 10. Authorities are now on the lookout for Lamba, who is suspected to have fled to India, further complicating the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)