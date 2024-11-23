Left Menu

Dowry Demand and Domestic Abuse: The Grisly Murder of Harshita Brella

Harshita Brella's murder in Northamptonshire has been linked to dowry demands from her husband, Pankaj Lamba. Allegations have surfaced from her sister against Lamba's family, tying them to the crime. Police are actively searching for Lamba, who is believed to have returned to India after the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:59 IST
Dowry Demand and Domestic Abuse: The Grisly Murder of Harshita Brella
Harshita Brella with Pankaj Lamba (Photo/Brella family). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case that has gripped Northamptonshire, UK, Harshita Brella, a young bride, was found brutally murdered amidst allegations of dowry demands. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, stands as the primary suspect, according to local police reports.

Harshita's elder sister, Sonia Brella, revealed to ANI that Lamba and his family persistently demanded dowry, despite receiving gold and cash at the wedding. Harshita had lodged a domestic abuse complaint against Lamba, which was closed after he secretly paid a fine.

Following Harshita's death on November 14, police inquiries indicate she was likely murdered on November 10. Authorities are now on the lookout for Lamba, who is suspected to have fled to India, further complicating the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024