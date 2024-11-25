Left Menu

Tensions Soar as PTI March Faces Heavy Resistance En Route to Islamabad

PTI supporters, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, faced resistance from law enforcement en route to Islamabad, with tear gas used to disperse the convoy. Despite government roadblocks and security measures, PTI insists on continuing their protest to demand the release of Imran Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:08 IST
K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Photo: X/ @PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic escalation, a large convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, led by influential figures like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, encountered significant resistance from law enforcement during their march from Swabi to Islamabad. Reports from The Express Tribune indicate intense tear gas shelling aimed at dispersing the crowd, marking key points of confrontation at locations such as the Attock Bridge and Ghazi Barotha Canal.

The procession, initially peaceful as it crossed into Punjab, soon met with obstructive tactics from police, stalling its momentum with heavy tear gas deployment near strategic checkpoints. Addressing the undeterred supporters, Gandapur galvanized the crowd with a call to action, asserting their march would persist until they secure the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The tense standoff has seen the convoy halting at Ghazi Bridge amid mixed emotions among participants. Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, expressed dissatisfaction with the delays, urging the supporters to push forward without further interruption. Concurrently, PTI's plan to rally at D-Chowk, despite governmental prohibitions, has intensified political tensions. Rising apprehension was noted following arrests of PTI leaders and heightened security preparations in Islamabad, reflecting the escalating clash between government efforts to curtail the demonstration and PTI's firm resolve to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

