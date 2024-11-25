German Ambassador Urges Action Against Air Pollution in Delhi

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has raised serious concerns about Delhi's worsening air pollution, stressing its severe impact on those frequently outdoors, such as rickshaw pullers and street vendors. Ackermann was speaking during an event at the German Embassy commemorating 50 years of Indo-German scientific collaboration.

He highlighted that Germany is actively trying to assist cities like Nagpur and Surat in enhancing municipal management through training, aimed at tackling air pollution. Sources contributing to Delhi's pollution include garbage burning, thermal power plants, and stubble burning, drawing attention to the complexities in resolving the air quality crisis.

Ackermann praised the Indo-German partnership focused on green and sustainable development, with investments exceeding a billion Euros annually. He acknowledged the ongoing scientific cooperation as crucial in discovering innovative methods to cut carbon emissions. Ackermann's remarks coincided with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India, which underscored the evolving cooperation between the two nations in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)