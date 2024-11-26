Left Menu

US Telecom Employee Sentenced for Espionage in Falun Gong Case

A former US telecom worker, Ping Li, received a four-year prison sentence for acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government. He provided sensitive information to China's Ministry of State Security, including details about Falun Gong members, highlighting ongoing concerns about Chinese espionage in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:33 IST
US Telecom Employee Sentenced for Espionage in Falun Gong Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A former US telecommunications employee was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for spying on behalf of Beijing. Ping Li, 59, of Florida, admitted to supplying Chinese authorities with sensitive corporate information and personal details of a Falun Gong member in the US as an unregistered agent.

The Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned in China since 1999, often faces severe persecution. Li, originally from China but now a US resident, worked in major American telecom and IT firms. Reports reveal that since 2012, he supplied information on Chinese dissidents, pro-democracy advocates, and Falun Gong practitioners to China's Ministry of State Security.

The case underscores China's increasing utilization of covert agents to silence critics overseas. This trend is mirrored in another recent conviction of John Chen, 71, also sentenced for his espionage activities against Falun Gong members in the US. These incidents highlight persistent concerns over Chinese espionage, targeting groups perceived as a threat to China's authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024