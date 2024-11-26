UAE Dispatches Aid Flights to Zambia and Guinea Amid Disasters

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the instructions of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched two humanitarian relief missions to Africa, dispatching aircraft to Zambia and Guinea. These initiatives form part of the nation's broader international humanitarian efforts.

The UAE sent a plane loaded with 50 tonnes of food supplies to Zambia. The aid arrives as the nation grapples with severe droughts that have adversely affected agricultural productivity and put a strain on local communities' ability to meet essential needs. The mission underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering global humanitarian outreach.

In response to devastating floods in Guinea-Conakry, another UAE aircraft carried 40 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies to mitigate the impact on thousands of affected families. The efforts are reflective of UAE's longstanding tradition of aiding disaster-stricken areas worldwide and facilitating rapid recovery.

These initiatives are aligned with the enduring humanitarian legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE has consistently aimed to uphold the principles of global solidarity and cooperation, transcending barriers of race or nationality to focus on urgent relief efforts such as food security and infrastructure rebuilding.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, emphasized the crucial aid provided by the UAE in promoting social stability and supporting recovery in affected regions. As Zambia officially declares the ongoing droughts a national disaster, these relief efforts have become all the more vital in ensuring food security and economic resilience.

Similarly, the floods in Guinea have necessitated urgent international support to rebuild infrastructure and provide relief to displaced families. The UAE's continuous humanitarian efforts and international commitments reflect its integral role in global crisis management and relief support. (ANI/WAM)

