Jaishankar Discusses Global Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships

In a candid discussion with Italy's prominent newspaper, Corriere della Sera, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shed light on an array of global issues, focusing significantly on the dynamics between India and Italy, as well as the broader geopolitical landscape involving China and the European Union. Addressing a question about whether China's influence is fostering unity among neighboring countries, Jaishankar asserted, "My life doesn't revolve around another country. My life revolves around my interests." He underscored the importance of forming alliances for a stable, cooperative, and prosperous region, stating that countries collaborate based on mutual interests rather than third-party pressures.

Commenting on the blossoming India-Italy relations, Jaishankar expressed optimism, highlighting the Joint Strategic Action Plan agreed upon at the G20 Summit. He noted the fruitful dialogue focusing on shared regional interests, fostering cooperation from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean. "We count on Italy's support in our growing engagement with the European Union. All these facets reinforce each other," he stated. Amidst the potential for the US taking a more protectionist stance, Jaishankar emphasized the imperative strengthening of India-EU trade ties, considering the substantial role of the EU as India's largest trade partner and investor.

Discussing the complexities of negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-EU agreement, Jaishankar remarked on the necessity of addressing non-trade issues that complicate the discussions. He expressed optimism in reaching a strategic understanding soon. On the global stage, the minister shared insights about India's interactions with the Trump administration, noting the familiarity with his new team. Jaishankar is currently in Italy for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, holding high-level discussions with leaders from the US, Ukraine, Japan, and other nations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)