UAE Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Independence Day

Top UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, send congratulatory messages to Mauritania and Albania on their Independence Days, highlighting diplomatic goodwill and strong international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:29 IST
UAE leaders congratulate Presidents of Mauritania, Albania on Independence Day (photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, the leadership of the United Arab Emirates has extended warm congratulations to the presidents of Mauritania and Albania on the occasion of their nations' Independence Days.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, alongside Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent messages celebrating these milestones with Presidents Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Bajram Begaj of Albania.

The UAE leaders did not stop there, further reinforcing ties by reaching out to the prime ministers of both countries. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed dispatched additional messages to Mauritania's Prime Minister Mokhtar Ould Diay and Albania's Edi Rama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

