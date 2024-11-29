Biden's Bangladesh Blindspot: A Cry for Global Attention

In a pointed critique of the Biden administration, former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore expressed surprise over the lack of attention to Bangladesh, citing the country's current existential threat, particularly for its minority populations. In a discussion with ANI, Moore emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues, advocating for stronger global focus.

Moore, looking ahead to Donald Trump's return to Washington, hailed the incoming team as ardent advocates of American values, promising a reinvigorated alliance with India. He highlighted an anticipated collaboration of American and Indian cultures as pivotal in tackling global challenges and fostering opportunities.

As the religious freedom remains a central theme, Moore criticized global silence, including Western governments, over violence against Bangladesh's minorities. He called for heightened activism and protection, referencing recent troubling incidents against the Hindu community. Meanwhile, India's government expressed alarm over these developments, urging Bangladesh to safeguard minority rights and ensure their security.

(With inputs from agencies.)