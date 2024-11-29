Left Menu

Biden's Bangladesh Blindspot: A Cry for Global Attention

Former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore criticizes the Biden administration's lack of attention to Bangladesh, highlighting existential threats against its minorities. He anticipates strengthened US-India ties under Trump's leadership, urging global human rights bodies to amplify voices against the persecution of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:38 IST
Former Commissioner of United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Johnnie Moore ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pointed critique of the Biden administration, former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore expressed surprise over the lack of attention to Bangladesh, citing the country's current existential threat, particularly for its minority populations. In a discussion with ANI, Moore emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues, advocating for stronger global focus.

Moore, looking ahead to Donald Trump's return to Washington, hailed the incoming team as ardent advocates of American values, promising a reinvigorated alliance with India. He highlighted an anticipated collaboration of American and Indian cultures as pivotal in tackling global challenges and fostering opportunities.

As the religious freedom remains a central theme, Moore criticized global silence, including Western governments, over violence against Bangladesh's minorities. He called for heightened activism and protection, referencing recent troubling incidents against the Hindu community. Meanwhile, India's government expressed alarm over these developments, urging Bangladesh to safeguard minority rights and ensure their security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

