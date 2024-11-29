S Jaishankar Connects Cricket and Diplomacy at Mohinder Amarnath's Memoir Launch

At the launch of cricket legend Mohinder Amarnath's memoir 'Fearless', India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted intriguing parallels between cricket and Indian foreign policy. Reflecting on India's landmark 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, Jaishankar described it as a pivotal moment in cricket history, one that fundamentally altered India's global cricket standing.

Drawing parallels between the evolution of cricket and Indian diplomacy, Jaishankar noted insights from Amarnath's book applicable to foreign policy. He observed that just as respect in cricket was hard-earned, Indian diplomacy required competitiveness and strategic foresight, illustrated by Clive Lloyd's 1983 gesture contrasting with his 1976 aggressive tactics.

Jaishankar emphasized the broader strategic complexities likened to a cricket game more than chess, stressing adaptability to diverse conditions and the psychological warfare fundamental to both. He reiterated the global appeal of the current robust Indian state and echoed cricket advice to navigate diplomatic challenges adeptly.

