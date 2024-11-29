Madhya Pradesh's Potential Shines in Germany: CM Yadav's Investment Appeal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, visiting Germany, championed the state as a burgeoning hub for investment opportunities. Highlighting the state's growth potential under India's leadership, he engaged with investors and business leaders, aiming to attract partnerships and boost employment. German investors, including Lapp Group, expressed positive experiences.
- Country:
- Germany
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed German investors, declaring the state a significant hub for emerging opportunities. During a roundtable in Stuttgart, he emphasized the state's expanding potential under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.
On his Germany visit, aimed at drawing investment, CM Yadav shared satisfaction with the positive investor responses. He noted plans to enhance the state's progress and employment, highlighting Germany as a key partner.
Matthias Lapp, Lapp Group CEO, praised his firm's investments in Madhya Pradesh, noting efficient government support and Yadav's proactive efforts. Yadav called for partnerships beyond trade, inviting advanced German technologies to seize Madhya Pradesh's lucrative opportunities.
