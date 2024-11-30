Hunger Strike in Awaran: Family Demands Justice for Missing Diljaan Baloch

The sister of Diljaan Baloch, who has been missing since June, has begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Awaran. She is demanding the safe return of her brother, whom family members allege was taken into custody by Pakistani security forces on June 12, 2024.

A series of protests erupted on November 18, with family members and residents blocking main roads in Awaran. Though the blockades were lifted after officials offered assurances, a continuous sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner's office persists. Diljaan's sister announced her hunger strike during a press conference at the protest site, expressing frustration over unkept promises from authorities. "This hunger strike is our final hope," she asserted.

Protesters urge Diljaan's immediate release and demand charges be dropped against earlier protest demonstrators. "If any harm befalls us, the district administration will be responsible," said his family. Meanwhile, the rights group Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) has initiated a social media campaign on X to highlight Diljaan's enforced disappearance, planned for December 1 between 8 PM and midnight.

BVJ aims to amplify voices of the oppressed, highlighting the family's ongoing 12-day protest, referring to a previous sit-in from October 3, 2024. Despite pledges for resolution, no progress was made, prompting the November 18 protest's renewal. The BVJ condemned alleged harassment of the family during protests, committing to raising awareness about victims of enforced disappearances.

