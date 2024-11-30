UAE Leaders Extend Warm Wishes to Barbados on Independence Day

In a gesture of diplomatic camaraderie, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has dispatched a congratulatory message to Barbados President Sandra Mason, celebrating the nation's Independence Day.

Joining the diplomatic outreach, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have also extended their warm regards to both President Mason and Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

These congratulatory messages underscore the strong bilateral relations shared by the United Arab Emirates and Barbados, fostering goodwill and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)