Viral Protest Video Sparks Controversy: Pakistani Minister Clarifies

Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video depicting a man falling from a container during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad. On Saturday, Tarar assured the public that the individual involved suffered only minor injuries and is otherwise unharmed.

The video, captured at Islamabad's D-Chowk amid PTI protests demanding the release of their leader Imran Khan, shows the man being pushed off a stack of shipping containers by those dressed as security personnel. The protests escalated to violence on November 26, with supporters facing intense tear gas barrage from security forces.

Amid social media speculation suggesting the man's death, Minister Tarar clarified that the individual, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, was merely injured, sustaining an arm injury now treated with bandages. Tarar further revealed that the man was partaking in a TikTok challenge at the time, not engaged in prayers, contrary to online claims.

The situation drew sharp criticism from Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan who, in a joint press conference with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, called for a ban on political parties inciting violence, naming PTI specifically. Khan criticized PTI for its longstanding provocative approach, describing it as detrimental to democratic values in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)