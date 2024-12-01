Left Menu

Harmony in Exchange: Welsh Singer Marries Cultures at Hornbill Festival

Welsh singer-songwriter Mari Mathias is set to perform at India's Hornbill Festival, showcasing a cultural exchange that strengthens UK-India relations. Supported by the British Council, Mathias's participation emphasizes the universal language of music and enriches bilateral ties, celebrating cultural diversity and fostering international collaboration.

Updated: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST
Mari Mathias, an acclaimed Welsh folk and indie singer-songwriter. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Welsh folk and indie singer-songwriter Mari Mathias embarks on a cultural journey to Nagaland, India, performing at the prestigious Hornbill Festival. Known for her unique fusion of traditional Welsh folk with modern indie sounds, Mathias aims to weave a tapestry of cultural harmony, enhancing bilateral ties between the UK and India.

The event, held in partnership with the British Council as part of the 'Wales in India 2024' initiative, highlights the significance of cultural exchange. Mathias praised the opportunity to connect cultures, noting the parallels between Welsh and Naga heritage. Her performance will celebrate the universal appeal of music, emphasizing its power to bridge diverse cultures and inspire new generations.

The Hornbill Festival, 'Festival of Festivals,' will feature collaborations between Welsh and Naga artists, supported by the India Wales Culture Fund. British Council's Ruchira Das emphasized the festival's role in fostering creative dialogue between India and the UK, showcasing the shared tapestry of inspiration that transcends borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

