Imran Khan's Judicial Remand Raises Concerns Over Health and Safety

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a 14-day judicial remand related to multiple cases. His political party demands transparency and expresses concerns over his health. Authorities assure his well-being while political tensions rise surrounding Khan's detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:09 IST
Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court has placed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with a case at the New Town police station, as reported by ARY News. Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is currently confined at Adiala Jail, following his bail in another high-profile case, the Toshakhana case.

The decision was rendered by ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, who approved Khan's remand in the New Town case, as well as seven additional cases involving vandalism. This comes amidst a political storm, with Khan facing multiple legal challenges focusing on allegations of vandalism that have ensnared him in further legal trouble.

In a bid to assure Khan's safety, PTI's political committee expressed grave concerns regarding Khan's health and is advocating for full access to him. The committee emphasized the necessity of allowing visits from his family, legal advisors, and party members to ensure transparency regarding his treatment. Coupled with appeals for security assurances, the committee is pressuring the federal and Punjab governments, alongside the judiciary, to diligently safeguard Khan's fundamental rights. Meanwhile, officials at Adiala Jail have reassured the public of his health stability, easing some concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

