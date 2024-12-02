Internet Disruption Challenges Government Claims of Uninterrupted Services
Online analysis tools have contradicted the government's claim of uninterrupted internet services, highlighting widespread access issues. Data suggests disruption in social media access, while tools like IODA and Downdetector report outages. The disruptions, lasting hours, are noted in major Pakistani cities affecting platforms like Google, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Two online analysis tools have rejected government claims regarding continuity of internet services, reporting significant access issues experienced by users on social media platforms. Analysis from these tools, monitoring network stability and real-time internet outages, showed many users were unable to fully access social media on Sunday, according to Dawn.
According to IODA, a tool from the Internet Intelligence Lab at Georgia Tech, these internet disruptions persisted for hours. Despite showing network stability at the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) level, disruptions were observed in data traffic to Google Services, suggesting regional connectivity issues.
Network experts highlighted that while BGP stability indicates no broad outage, disruption reports reflected restricted access to Google services from Pakistan. Tools like Downdetector corroborated these findings, noting user reports of disruptions on WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok, significantly impacting internet use in major cities across Pakistan throughout the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)