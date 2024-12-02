Left Menu

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Unannounced Visit to Kiev: Strengthening Ties Amid Political Shifts

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kiev unannounced for talks with President Zelensky, reaffirming Germany's support for Ukraine. Scholz highlighted Germany's commitment to aid Ukraine against Russian aggression with a €650 million weapons package. With upcoming elections, internal political dynamics are influencing Germany's Ukraine policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:09 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit a makeshift memorial place. Photo/Reuters . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a surprising move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kiev on Monday for an unannounced visit, as reported by German local media outlets. His arrival marks his first visit to the Ukrainian capital in two and a half years, as he prepares for discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the DPA news agency.

Scholz traveled to Kiev by train, a decision kept under wraps for 'security reasons,' the DPA reported. In a social media post, Scholz explained, 'I travelled to Kyiv tonight: by train through a country that has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for over 1,000 days.'

During his visit, Scholz sought to underscore Germany's position as Ukraine's staunchest ally in Europe, pledging a supply of €650 million worth of weapons by December. As Germany braces for elections in 2025, leaders from the Green Party distance themselves from Scholz's Ukraine policy, potentially signaling a shift in the political climate. Notably, Scholz recently held his first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in nearly two years, urging him to pursue peace talks with Ukraine.

Russian state media TASS quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as calling the dialogue between Scholz and Putin 'a positive thing,' even though Germany continues to back Ukraine without conditions. However, Putin stressed that any resolution to the conflict must consider Russia's security interests. Meanwhile, Peskov revealed that the Kremlin harbors no expectations from Scholz's current visit to Kiev, although it continues to monitor developments closely, according to Russian news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

