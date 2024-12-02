Left Menu

Senator Siddiqui Criticizes PTI Amid Escalating Kurram Crisis

Senator Irfan Siddiqui condemned PTI for spotlighting unverified deaths during an Islamabad protest while overlooking the confirmed loss of 131 lives in the Kurram tribal clashes. He emphasized the humanitarian crisis in Kurram, contrasting it with PTI's political focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:31 IST
Senator Siddiqui Criticizes PTI Amid Escalating Kurram Crisis
Pak Senator Irfan Siddiqui (File Photo: X/ @IrfanUHSiddiqui). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, Senator Irfan Siddiqui of PML-N criticized the PTI for prioritizing unverified allegations of deaths during the Islamabad protest at the expense of acknowledging the verified loss of 131 lives in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by ARY News.

The region is engulfed in a fierce tribal conflict, with violence claiming numerous lives. Siddiqui's remarks, made via social media platform X, censure PTI for ignoring the true victims in Kurram, whose devastating plight includes bereavement and mass funerals, amid PTI's insistence on allegations concerning the Islamabad protest that began on November 24.

ARY News reports that law enforcement's crackdown eventually dispersed protesters in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Kurram remains mired in conflict and humanitarian crisis. A communication blackout and road closures have exacerbated residents' struggles with shortages of vital goods, as highlighted by Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud amid ceasefire efforts and political distractions by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024