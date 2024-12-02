Senator Siddiqui Criticizes PTI Amid Escalating Kurram Crisis

On Monday, Senator Irfan Siddiqui of PML-N criticized the PTI for prioritizing unverified allegations of deaths during the Islamabad protest at the expense of acknowledging the verified loss of 131 lives in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by ARY News.

The region is engulfed in a fierce tribal conflict, with violence claiming numerous lives. Siddiqui's remarks, made via social media platform X, censure PTI for ignoring the true victims in Kurram, whose devastating plight includes bereavement and mass funerals, amid PTI's insistence on allegations concerning the Islamabad protest that began on November 24.

ARY News reports that law enforcement's crackdown eventually dispersed protesters in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Kurram remains mired in conflict and humanitarian crisis. A communication blackout and road closures have exacerbated residents' struggles with shortages of vital goods, as highlighted by Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud amid ceasefire efforts and political distractions by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)