UAE Pushes for Enhanced Arab Economic and Social Collaboration

The UAE took part in a pivotal Arab League meeting aimed at boosting economic and social cooperation among Arab nations. The session, held in Cairo, facilitated discussions on innovative strategies for joint progress, with expert contributions helping shape future agendas.

UAE participates in third team meeting for development of joint Arab economic, social work
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant move towards regional collaboration, the United Arab Emirates participated in the third meeting of the dedicated team for the advancement of joint Arab economic and social initiatives. The gathering took place at the Arab League's General Secretariat headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Leading the UAE delegation was Mohammed Saleh Shalwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy. Discussions centered around adopting effective ideas and proposals to enhance cooperation and empower Arab organizations and federations in alignment with global advancements.

Participants committed to exchanging insights, examining proposals, and identifying practical initiatives to be tabled at the team's subsequent meeting, thereby fostering an environment of collaborative growth and progress.



