Lahore, historically dubbed the 'City of Gardens,' has gained notoriety as the world's most polluted city, according to a report by Dawn. On Tuesday, some regions like DHA Phase-5 and the US Consulate area recorded alarming AQI levels of 459 and 433, respectively.

Despite governmental assertions of intervention, the toxic air persists, exacerbating respiratory health issues and filling hospitals beyond capacity. Dawn attributes this environmental crisis to unbridled industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and agricultural residue burning, highlighting flaws in Pakistan's environmental strategies.

Efforts by the Punjab government, such as rescinding route permits of faulty vehicles and shutting down selected brick kilns and factories, seem inadequate against deep-rooted issues. The Meteorological Department rules out imminent rainfall, leaving residents vulnerable under severe smog conditions, compounded by minimal winds and high humidity, reports Dawn.

While provincial authorities have restricted heavy trucks and started road sprinkling, critics label these efforts as superficial. Dawn reports over 1,000 vehicle inspections, leading to the impounding of 144 with engine faults, yet these measures barely impact the broader pollution crisis caused by lax enforcement of laws. Senior Minister Marrium Aurangzeb's projection of an eight to ten-year battle against smog has been criticized for its inadequate urgency, with calls for public support overshadowing governmental shortcomings.

Lahore's pollution crisis exemplifies a systemic governance issue in Pakistan. As the city confronts one of its direst environmental challenges, Dawn warns of dire consequences without immediate science-based solutions, potentially leaving Lahore ensnared in ongoing policy failures and inept administration, ANI reports.

