Palau Defends Sovereignty Amid Rising Tensions with China

Palau's President, Surangel Whipps Jr., has issued a strong rebuke against China, accusing the Asian superpower of undermining his country's sovereignty and engaging in coercive tactics. The comments come as Palau prepares to welcome Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, a move that has provoked Beijing's annoyance, according to Radio Free Asia.

In an interview, Whipps affirmed Palau's steadfast support for its 25-year partnership with Taiwan, standing firm despite China's opposition. He urged Beijing to respect Palau's sovereignty and autonomy in choosing its allies, stating, "You don't build friendships through intimidation and force."

China's recent efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan have prompted intensified pressure on Pacific island nations. However, Palau has resisted such overtures, facing what Whipps describes as "unfriendly behaviour" from China, including a significant cyberattack and unauthorized incursions by Chinese ships.

Palau, strategically situated in the Pacific and allied with the US, Taiwan, and Japan, finds itself at the center of geopolitical frictions between China and the West. The US is bolstering its military presence in Palau as a countermeasure to China's growing regional influence. Whipps criticized China's recent missile tests as a "clear violation of decency and respect for nations."

Despite escalations, Whipps remains resolute in defending Palau's sovereignty and its ongoing relationship with Taiwan. He expressed optimism that President Lai's visit could enhance economic collaboration in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy, benefiting both countries.

