South Korea Declares Martial Law Amid Political Tumult

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared 'emergency martial law,' accusing the opposition of plotting against democracy, as political tensions escalate. Denouncing the opposition's use of parliamentary majority to impeach cabinet members, Yoon aims to protect the nation from perceived threats and ensure national stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:43 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol File Photo (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an 'emergency martial law,' accusing the opposition of plotting a coup against the country's democratic system. His televised address underscored growing political tensions, with Yoon criticizing the opposition party's actions in the National Assembly, according to The New York Times.

President Yoon claimed that the opposition's maneuvers have hampered governmental functionality, stating that the legislative body has morphed into a destructive force against democracy. He vowed to rebuild a free and democratic nation, emphasizing the significance of martial law in safeguarding South Korea from perceived threats by North Korea and anti-state elements, reported Al Jazeera.

The proclamation arrives amid heightened political discord, marking the first instance of martial law imposition since the late 1980s. The liberal opposition Democratic Party swiftly called for an emergency meeting, reflecting the intensifying political landscape as President Yoon faces ongoing budget disputes with the opposition, highlighted by Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

