Muslim Council of Elders: Advocating for People of Determination

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Muslim Council of Elders calls for an inclusive environment to empower people of determination. Emphasizing Islamic principles, the council highlights their significant societal contributions and advocates for robust legislation and support for their rights and opportunities to engage fully in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:29 IST
The Muslim Council of Elders stresses the importance of supporting people of determination on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Muslim Council of Elders, spearheaded by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by affirming the importance of people of determination in societal frameworks. The council's statement underscores Islamic values that promote human dignity and call for equitable, supportive environments across social, economic, and cultural domains.

Highlighting historical precedents of remarkable achievements by individuals with special needs, the council urged both institutions and individuals to create conducive conditions enabling these individuals to overcome challenges and realize their aspirations. Their contributions stand testament to exceptional resilience and determination, setting them as exemplars within the community.

The council referred to the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi, as a guiding framework that accentuates the duty to protect vulnerable groups' rights, including those with disabilities. It calls for stringent laws and enforcement to ensure these individuals are afforded dignity and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society.

