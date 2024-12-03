Left Menu

India-China Relations: Strategic Shift and Border Progress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar updates the Lok Sabha on India-China relations, highlighting progress in border infrastructure and complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. He emphasizes past and ongoing diplomatic efforts, military readiness, and improvements in border infrastructure, while discussing steps toward future de-escalation and relationship development.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Lok Sabha (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha, providing a comprehensive update on the status of India-China relations, particularly focusing on border infrastructure improvements and complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. He emphasized the successful step-by-step process that led to peace in regions like Depsang and Demchok, highlighting the need for further dialogue on unresolved issues.

Jaishankar recalled prior parliamentary discussions and government actions addressing Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control. Detailed were the significant disengagement phases at Pangong Lake, Gogra, and Hot Springs, culminating in the October 21, 2024 agreement. These efforts trace back to agreements made in Moscow during September 2020, reflecting a commitment to gradual resolution.

The Minister outlined India's historical challenges with China, dating to various incidents since 1954. He stressed the strategic aim of restoring full access to patrol points and grazing rights in disputed zones, asserting the Government's resolve to maintain national security through coordinated military and diplomatic actions.

Jaishankar highlighted the enhancement of border infrastructure as a pivotal element for effective troop deployment, with notable projects like the Atal Tunnel to Lahul Spiti and the Nechiphu Tunnel to Tawang. The Border Roads Organization has increased expenditures, underlining the tenacity towards developing strategic routes and airfields in Ladakh.

Discussing future outlooks, Jaishankar affirmed the negative impact of previous skirmishes on bilateral ties. However, he stressed that maintaining peace on the borders remains critical for diplomatic growth. He concluded with intentions for upcoming de-escalation discussions, signaling a calibrated approach to advancing India-China engagements, prioritizing national interests.

