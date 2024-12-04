Left Menu

Taiwan Criticizes China's Diplomatic Interference Amid US Tensions

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns China's interference in democratic diplomacy, particularly regarding Taiwan's global relations. This comes as President Lai converses with the US and prepares for a Pacific tour. The tensions highlight Taiwan's independence and the ongoing US alliance bolstered by arms sales and legislative support.

Updated: 04-12-2024 13:55 IST
Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian (Photo/X@SpoxCHN_LinJian). Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sharply criticized China for meddling in the diplomatic affairs of democratic nations, describing Beijing's approach as 'regrettable.' Taiwanese officials claim that China fails to comprehend standard diplomatic interactions between democracies, leading to frequent 'provocative actions,' according to a report by the Taipei Times.

The criticism follows China's objections to a phone call between Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and US Representative Nancy Pelosi during Lai's stopover in Hawaii, and Beijing's disapproval of the US decision to sell $387 million worth of arms to Taiwan.

In response, Taiwan's government expressed gratitude towards the US for maintaining its commitment to Taiwan's security, emphasizing the importance of the Taiwan Relations Act and 'six assurances.' These legislative frameworks underpin continued commercial, cultural, and non-official ties and ensure US arms support to Taiwan, reinforcing its defensive capabilities.



