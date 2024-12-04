Left Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves New Structure for Districts Affairs Department

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has issued a decree endorsing the organizational structure of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department. The Sharjah Executive Council is tasked with executing detailed decisions, establishing job descriptions, and potentially reorganizing units within the approved framework.

04-12-2024
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDAD (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant administrative development, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled an Emiri Decree on Monday, sanctioning the overarching organizational framework of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD).

This comprehensive mandate empowers the Sharjah Executive Council to craft detailed decisions that encompass the adoption of the department's nuanced organizational structure and define job roles corresponding to the responsibilities of diverse units. It also lays the groundwork for implementing requisite procedures consistent with the decree's directives.

Furthermore, the council holds authority to create, consolidate, or dissolve any organizational units that fall within the defined administrative landscape, striving for heightened efficiency in public service delivery. The decree aims to streamline governance and enhance operational coherence within the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

