Sharjah Ruler Approves New Structure for Districts Affairs Department

In a significant administrative development, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled an Emiri Decree on Monday, sanctioning the overarching organizational framework of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD).

This comprehensive mandate empowers the Sharjah Executive Council to craft detailed decisions that encompass the adoption of the department's nuanced organizational structure and define job roles corresponding to the responsibilities of diverse units. It also lays the groundwork for implementing requisite procedures consistent with the decree's directives.

Furthermore, the council holds authority to create, consolidate, or dissolve any organizational units that fall within the defined administrative landscape, striving for heightened efficiency in public service delivery. The decree aims to streamline governance and enhance operational coherence within the department.

