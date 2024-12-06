Minority Rights Group Condemns Fresh Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, Bangladesh's largest minority rights organization, condemned the recent attacks on Hindu communities in the eastern district of Sunamgonj, issuing a strong statement on Thursday. Titled 'Unity Parishad strongly protested the attack on hundreds of minority houses in Sunamganj's Manglargaon,' the release detailed the violence occurring on December 3, 2024, where over 100 Hindu houses and businesses were attacked, vandalized, and looted in Manglargaon and Monigaon East Gunigram of Sunamganj's Doarabazar.

The statement noted significant damage to the Doara Bazar Loknath Temple and the residence of Guru De, the head of the local Puja Udjakar Parishad, estimating losses at a minimum of 15 lakh taka. The midnight attack, instigated by accusations against 20-year-old Akash Das for derogatory Facebook remarks about religion, created a climate of terror among local minorities, forcing many to flee to safer areas like Sylhet.

Demanding immediate justice, the Council called for the arrest and punishment of those responsible, financial compensation, and rehabilitation for the victims. Notably, India's government has expressed serious concern regarding the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson and spiritual leader within the minority community, further intensifying diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)