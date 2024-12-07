South Korean President Evades Impeachment Amid Martial Law Uproar

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday following the uproar over his brief martial law declaration. The National Assembly's opposition-led motion was boycotted by the majority of lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party, despite substantial protests outside the parliament, according to YONHAP news agency.

President Yoon had earlier issued a public apology for declaring martial law, expressing willingness to defer decisions regarding his term to the ruling party. The People Power Party's move to sidestep the vote reflects a strategy to avert a repeat of the 2016 impeachment crisis involving President Park Geun-hye, which fractured the conservative block and led to a liberal victory in the subsequent presidential election, as highlighted by YONHAP.

Yoon's controversial martial law decision has sparked questions about his capacity to govern for the remainder of his five-year term. Facing possible legal challenges, Yoon remains under scrutiny as the main opposition Democratic Party announced plans to reintroduce the impeachment motion. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands gathered outside the National Assembly demanding his removal, stirred by outrage over his martial law bid, YONHAP reported.

Prosecutors, alongside the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, have initiated investigations into Yoon and senior associates implicated in the martial law decree. They are considering charges of insurrection and power abuse among others. DP leader Lee Jae-myung accused Yoon of orchestrating a rebellion, urging a swift investigation.

Under current laws, rebellion charges are exceptions to presidential immunity, YONHAP reported. In light of these political tensions, some lawmakers suggest constitutional reforms to shorten Yoon's presidency and reallocate certain powers to the ceremonial post of Prime Minister.

The unrest coincides with pivotal developments for South Korea, which is intent on fortifying relations with the United States and allies amidst escalating threats from North Korea and deepening military partnerships with Russia. Plans for Yoon to meet with Trump post-inauguration now appear uncertain, according to YONHAP. (ANI)

