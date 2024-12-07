Left Menu

Israeli Forces Aid UN in Golan Heights Amid Rebel Offensive

Israeli troops are collaborating with UN peacekeepers to counter a rebel attack in Syria's Golan Heights. This development raises concerns over the stability of the region amid ongoing conflicts involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and Tahrir al-Sham. The turmoil threatens Syrian President Assad’s control and Iran’s influence.

Updated: 07-12-2024 23:37 IST
In a significant development, Israeli forces are cooperating with United Nations peacekeepers to fend off a rebel attack on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed this collaboration on Saturday evening, as armed individuals attacked a UN post in the Hader area in Syria.

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, entrusted with maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria post the 1973 Yom Kippur War, comprises 1,200 monitors from 13 nations. Amid the rebel advances in Syria's southern Daraa province, the Israeli army is bolstering border security as tensions increase.

The ongoing conflict between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah has escalated, leading to a regional crisis threatening Syrian President Bashar Assad's authority and Iran's influence. Hamas and Hezbollah are reportedly weakened, impacting their ability to support Assad against Tahrir al-Sham's offensive. Iran is said to have called back its personnel from Syria as Russia advised its nationals to leave.

