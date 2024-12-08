Left Menu

Syrian Forces Withdraw Amidst Opposition Gains: Tensions Escalate

Syrian government forces have pulled back from several Damascus suburbs as opposition forces advance. Russia, Turkey, and Iran urge dialogue, excluding Islamist factions. As opposition nears Damascus, Trump emphasizes non-involvement for the USA. The decade-long Syrian conflict continues, posing threats to Assad's leadership.

Visuals from the Syrian city of Aleppo (Photo/United Nations). Image Credit: ANI
Syrian government forces have retreated from several suburbs of Damascus, including Moadamia al-Sham, Daraya, and the nearby Mezzeh military airport, as reported by war monitoring groups and The New York Times. This withdrawal comes amid rising opposition protests, further intensifying the conflict in the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after discussions with Turkish and Iranian officials, called for dialogue between the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition, excluding the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Lavrov stressed that terrorist factions should not gain territorial control, according to TASS.

Opposition leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, urged his fighters to maintain clemency towards civilians in areas they capture. Meanwhile, Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy, appealed for de-escalation and protection of civilians as opposition forces claim new territories. The strategic city of Daraa also fell under rebel control as they advance towards Damascus.

As rebel forces inch closer to Damascus, posing a growing threat to President Bashar al-Assad's longstanding rule, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump underscored that the United States should avoid involvement in Syria's conflict, describing it as a domestic issue. Trump criticized former President Obama's Syrian policies, suggesting Assad's potential ousting could be beneficial.

Despite the long-standing Syrian conflict, initiated by Assad's crackdown on protests during the Arab Spring, Trump's stance reflects a focus on non-interference. As the war continues with significant casualties and displacement, international deliberations focus on the Syrian people's aspirations for peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

