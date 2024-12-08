Strengthening Buddhist Ties: India and Thailand Unite for Dhamma

In a significant move to bolster India-Thailand relations, Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed the Fourth Mekong Ganga Dhamma Yatra delegation from Thailand at his residence. The delegation, comprised of Buddhist scholars and former civil servants, engaged in discussions on various matters, focusing on the Buddha Dhamma as a cornerstone of bilateral ties.

The Thai delegation, led by Supachai Verapuchong, head of the Bodhi Gaya Vijjalaya 980 Institute, shared their mission to globally promote the Dhamma's message, aiming for conflict avoidance and environmental awareness. They detailed the 'Declaration of Dhamma Century,' planning to preserve it in sacred places in India and Thailand, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of an Asian century driven by Dhamma principles.

Minister Shekhawat emphasized the importance of the 'Act East' policy, highlighting potential collaborations within the Mekong corridor. He underscored youth engagement with Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar through cultural, sports, and youth-focused initiatives. The Minister also unveiled plans for a Buddhist village to cater to visitors exploring India's Buddhist trail, enhancing cultural and economic exchanges between the nations.

The Minister appreciated Thailand's support in loaning holy relics of the Buddha for display in India, reinforcing the ancient cultural bonds. He anticipates increased tourism and trade exchanges in the coming years, reflecting on the enduring ties and shared history of the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)