Protests Erupt in PoJK Over Restrictive Ordinance as JAAC Demands Justice

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, head of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), has issued a sharp rebuke against the 2024 Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, citing it as a draconian measure that undermines citizens' rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Mir lashed out at the political elite for prioritizing luxury over the fundamental necessities of the ordinary populace.

Recounting the earlier success of JAAC-led protests, which managed to secure decreased costs for electricity and flour, Mir criticized the authorities for not only retracting these benefits but also for implementing cuts to subsidies. He questioned the motives behind suppressing peaceful protests that had previously resulted in tangible benefits for the people.

Mir voiced the concerns of the local community, reminding them of past indifferences by political leaders towards economic hardships and basic needs. He urged residents to persist in their demands for affordable essentials and to resist the ordinance, which is heavily opposed by the local business sector. The ongoing protests mark a steadfast commitment by the JAAC and the local communities to advocate for their rights and expose governmental hypocrisy.

