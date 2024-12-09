Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: PTI Postpones Civil Disobedience Amidst Talks

Pakistan's Information Minister criticizes PTI's civil disobedience call, labeling its leader 'disobedient since childhood.' PTI, led by Imran Khan, opts for negotiation with the establishment. Tensions abound as Khan's supporters grow, challenging governmental authority while postponing disobedience campaigns pending negotiation outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:47 IST
Political Tensions Rise: PTI Postpones Civil Disobedience Amidst Talks
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar (Image Credit: X/@TararAttaullah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a heated political climate, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has openly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for civil disobedience, branding its proponent, Imran Khan, as 'disobedient since childhood.' Tarar, referring to Khan's past agitation, urged citizens to prioritize solutions to inflation over disruptive measures.

Speaking at a Christmas event, Tarar emphasized that the populace had rejected the politics of violence and civil unrest. He asserted that the federal government's focus on implementing the National Action Plan is juxtaposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's purported lack of seriousness in enforcing law and order, with funds allegedly misdirected to foster false narratives rather than addressing regional violence.

In a strategic pivot, the PTI has decided to enter negotiations with the establishment, delaying their civil action plans. PTI Punjab's president, Hammad Azhar, maintains that the sidelining of Imran Khan will not succeed, touting Khan's growing influence even during his incarceration. Meanwhile, PTI's negotiation head, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, confirmed their intent to engage with power centers rather than government entities, keeping the disobedience movement on hold for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024