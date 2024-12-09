Political Tensions Rise: PTI Postpones Civil Disobedience Amidst Talks

In a heated political climate, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has openly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for civil disobedience, branding its proponent, Imran Khan, as 'disobedient since childhood.' Tarar, referring to Khan's past agitation, urged citizens to prioritize solutions to inflation over disruptive measures.

Speaking at a Christmas event, Tarar emphasized that the populace had rejected the politics of violence and civil unrest. He asserted that the federal government's focus on implementing the National Action Plan is juxtaposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's purported lack of seriousness in enforcing law and order, with funds allegedly misdirected to foster false narratives rather than addressing regional violence.

In a strategic pivot, the PTI has decided to enter negotiations with the establishment, delaying their civil action plans. PTI Punjab's president, Hammad Azhar, maintains that the sidelining of Imran Khan will not succeed, touting Khan's growing influence even during his incarceration. Meanwhile, PTI's negotiation head, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, confirmed their intent to engage with power centers rather than government entities, keeping the disobedience movement on hold for now.

