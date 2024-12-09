Left Menu

South Korea Faces Political Turmoil: Travel Ban Imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an overseas travel ban amid potential insurrection charges after declaring martial law without parliamentary consent. His constitutional overreach sparked protests and a military standoff. Yoon, who narrowly escaped impeachment, now grapples with political survival as public backlash intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:25 IST
South Korea Faces Political Turmoil: Travel Ban Imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (File Photo /Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is in the throes of a political tempest as authorities impose an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces potential insurrection charges. This announcement arrives in the wake of his controversial attempt to enforce martial law, which ignited national uproar, according to CNN.

Yoon's political standing suffered a critical blow when his party, the People's Power Party, demanded his resignation, branding his leadership as a national hazard. His martial law declaration, aired live last Tuesday, was met with public outcry as thousands took to the streets, challenging his authority and calling for his impeachment.

The crisis reached a fever pitch when lawmakers burst through military roadblocks at the National Assembly to invalidate Yoon's decree. Although martial law was in effect for only six hours, the political ramifications were profound, leading Yoon to publicly apologize, admitting he instilled fear rather than security.

In a brief address, Yoon confessed his motivations were driven by a sense of responsibility but acknowledged his approach was misguided. Meanwhile, the travel ban further isolates Yoon as a special forces commander expressed remorse for his role in the crisis, labeling himself ineffective and seeking forgiveness for executing orders aligned with martial law enforcement.

Colonel Kim Hyun-tae admitted ordering his troops to forcibly enter the National Assembly, actions he described as reckless if executed in actual combat. His acknowledgment lent weight to the prosecution's ongoing investigation into alleged acts of treason involving former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, recently detained by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024