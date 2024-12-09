India Advocates for Minorities' Safety in Bangladesh Under Interim Government

In a press conference held in Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri expressed India's willingness to engage closely with Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The focus was on addressing the welfare and safety concerns of minorities, including Hindus, in the neighboring country.

Misri tackled the issue following recent attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties, advocating for a constructive approach from the Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of all communities. His discussions with Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain highlighted the longstanding, people-centered relationship between India and Bangladesh, emphasizing cooperation in trade, connectivity, and cultural exchanges.

This marked the first high-level visit from India since the interim government assumed office, with Misri participating in the Foreign Office Consultation session alongside Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashimuddin at the State guest house Padma. The visit underscores India's commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial and constructive partnership with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)