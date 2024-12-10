Left Menu

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder: Arrest, Mystery, and Investigation Unfold

In a shocking development, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been apprehended for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as announced by the New York City Police. Multiple charges have been laid, and authorities continue to investigate what appears to be a calculated and premeditated attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:46 IST
Photos released by New York police department of gunman in murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO (Photo/@NYPDnews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, according to CNN reports. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed this during a Monday press conference.

Charges against Mangione are extensive, as outlined in a criminal complaint released on Monday. He faces multiple charges, including one count of felony forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records, possessing instruments of a crime, and providing false identification to law enforcement. CNN reported these details.

Police discovered a black 3D-printed pistol and silencer in Mangione's backpack post-arrest, according to the complaint. This firearm included a loaded Glock magazine with six 9mm full metal jacket rounds and a loose hollow point round. Descriptions cite a combination of metal and plastic components in the gun.

The NYPD released images of the suspect following Thompson's fatal shooting. A post on X urged public assistance, indicating the attack was calculated. Thompson, 50, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a major health insurer, died in Manhattan on December 4. He was shot just after 6:45 am and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West Hospital.

The incident, coinciding with UnitedHealthcare's annual investor meeting, appeared non-random, prompting a full-scale investigation. Police continued searching for the assailant post-incident, as the suspect had escaped. Thompson, who took on his CEO role in April 2021, led a company employing over 100,000 people globally, per UnitedHealth Group's fifth-place ranking in the Fortune 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

