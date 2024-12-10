Renewed Israeli Airstrikes Target Strategic Sites in Syria

In a fresh wave of conflict, Syrian media has reported renewed Israeli airstrikes concentrated in the Damascus area. Among the key targets are said to be a chemical weapons facility and an airbase.

Additionally, reports suggest that Israel has also extended its military action to include a Syrian naval base in Latakia. In a rare confirmation, Israeli officials acknowledged the attacks, citing a focus on strategic weapons, arms depots, and other critical assets.

The Israeli strikes aim to prevent these military resources from falling into the hands of Syrian rebels, a concern that has heightened tensions in the region. As the situation unfolds, international attention remains fixed on the escalating military interactions. (ANI/TPS)

