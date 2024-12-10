Mass Protests Erupt in Dharamshala: Solidarity for Bangladeshi Hindus

In a show of solidarity, hundreds gathered in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, to protest against atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstrators demanded action from the international community, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations, to exert pressure on Bangladesh for the protection of Hindu minorities.

The protest was organized by several notable groups, including the Vishav Hindu Parishad, RSS, and BJP. Protesters highlighted their concerns through placards and slogans such as 'Save Bangladesh Hindu Society' and 'Protect our temples in Bangladesh'. Among those speaking out was Ramnik, who emphasized the brutalities faced by Hindus in the neighboring nation.

Tensions have escalated following reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, with incidents of arson, looting, and desecration. These events prompted Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss the issue with Bangladesh counterparts, highlighting India's commitment to safeguarding minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)