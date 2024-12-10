Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt in Dharamshala: Solidarity for Bangladeshi Hindus

In Dharamshala, hundreds protested against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging global action. They appealed to Prime Minister Modi and the UN to address the situation. The protest highlights the ongoing violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, sparking discussions on bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:16 IST
People hold protest against Bangladesh in Dharamshala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, hundreds gathered in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, to protest against atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstrators demanded action from the international community, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations, to exert pressure on Bangladesh for the protection of Hindu minorities.

The protest was organized by several notable groups, including the Vishav Hindu Parishad, RSS, and BJP. Protesters highlighted their concerns through placards and slogans such as 'Save Bangladesh Hindu Society' and 'Protect our temples in Bangladesh'. Among those speaking out was Ramnik, who emphasized the brutalities faced by Hindus in the neighboring nation.

Tensions have escalated following reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, with incidents of arson, looting, and desecration. These events prompted Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss the issue with Bangladesh counterparts, highlighting India's commitment to safeguarding minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

