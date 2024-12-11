The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with strategic partners, has marked significant advancements in personalized cancer care since launching the region's first Personalized Precision Medicine Programme for Oncology in October 2022. The initiative has provided bespoke treatment plans to 256 Emirati cancer patients, further offering preventative strategies to their families.

This groundbreaking program involves genetic counselors and specialists who tailor treatment and prevention approaches based on extensive genetic screening. Eligible individuals underwent testing for 47 genes, with the aim of optimizing clinical care and mitigating tumor development risks across generations. A notable aspect involves personalized plans for 207 family members of patients carrying inherited gene mutations linked to certain cancers.

Executive Director Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei highlights the programme's potential in addressing more than just oncology. "We are committed to consolidating learnings to tackle other chronic diseases while the program reflects Abbas Dhabi's leadership in life sciences and commitment to international healthcare standards," Al Mannaei stated. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Oncology Institute, lauded the UAE's visionary leadership in advancing healthcare through this initiative.

