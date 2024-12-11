Blinken Condemns Taliban's Human Rights Violations, Urges Global Action

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned the recent actions by the Taliban in Afghanistan, describing them as significant human rights violations. He criticized the Taliban's restrictions against Afghan women and girls, stating that their involvement in societal roles is crucial and not merely a question of equality.

In a post on platform X, Blinken explicitly criticized the Taliban's repressive edicts, which he claimed threaten the rights and lives of Afghan women. He stated, "Women's full, equal, and meaningful participation in society is not merely a matter of equality; it is essential. We resolutely support Afghan women and girls."

Adding to Blinken's remarks, the US Department of State also issued a statement denouncing the Taliban's recent decision to bar women from medical education. This directive, they argued, is an unfounded assault on women's rights to education and healthcare. The statement accused the Taliban of attempting to erase Afghan women and girls from public life entirely. Moreover, they highlighted previous restrictions that prevented women from accessing health services without a male guardian, further criticizing the latest educational bans as a threat to Afghan society's overall health and stability.

The State Department underscored their ongoing commitment to supporting Afghan women's rights, urging the international community to jointly condemn these actions. They called on the Taliban to reverse their directives and restore women's rights to education and essential services.

Aside from Afghanistan, Blinken also directed a call to Azerbaijan to halt its crackdown on media and civil society. He urged the country to uphold its international human rights commitments and release those unjustly detained, including notable figures like Rufat Safarov and Sevinj Vagifgizi.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) recently published a report detailing issues from July to September, highlighting concerns over women's rights, civilian casualties, and freedom of expression. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai met with UN representatives, including Roza Otenbayeva, to stress the importance of reopening educational institutions for girls to foster an inclusive society.

Karzai reiterated his call on X for the reopening of educational institutions for girls, emphasizing education's role in empowering women and sustaining peace. He urged for national understanding as a cornerstone for enduring stability in Afghanistan.

