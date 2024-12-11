Tragedy Strikes: Afghan Refugee Minister Killed in Kabul Explosion

In a devastating turn of events, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, Afghanistan's acting minister for refugees, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday. The tragedy claimed six lives, including Haqqani's, as reported by Al Jazeera. The bomb exploded at the Ministry of Refugees, marking a significant blow to the Taliban leadership.

A Taliban spokesperson confirmed Haqqani's death, while officials from the Interior Ministry confirmed the bombing's suicide nature. Currently, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this attack. Haqqani's passing represents a strategic loss for the Taliban government, which assumed power after the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Haqqani, a key player in the Haqqani Network known for orchestrating numerous violent acts during the Taliban's insurgency, was pivotal in managing the refugee crisis that intensified after the Taliban retook control. His leadership at the refugee ministry underscored his prominence in facing Afghanistan's humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)