Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Afghan Refugee Minister Killed in Kabul Explosion

Afghanistan's acting minister for refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, died in a Kabul suicide bombing that killed six, including him. His death marks a significant loss for the Taliban, given his influential role in addressing Afghanistan's refugee crisis. The attack highlights ongoing instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Afghan Refugee Minister Killed in Kabul Explosion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a devastating turn of events, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, Afghanistan's acting minister for refugees, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday. The tragedy claimed six lives, including Haqqani's, as reported by Al Jazeera. The bomb exploded at the Ministry of Refugees, marking a significant blow to the Taliban leadership.

A Taliban spokesperson confirmed Haqqani's death, while officials from the Interior Ministry confirmed the bombing's suicide nature. Currently, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this attack. Haqqani's passing represents a strategic loss for the Taliban government, which assumed power after the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Haqqani, a key player in the Haqqani Network known for orchestrating numerous violent acts during the Taliban's insurgency, was pivotal in managing the refugee crisis that intensified after the Taliban retook control. His leadership at the refugee ministry underscored his prominence in facing Afghanistan's humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024