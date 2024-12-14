Taiwan Demands Release of Detained Religious Members in China

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has appealed to Chinese authorities for the release of three Taiwanese nationals, members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group, arrested in China. The Central News Agency reported that MAC issued a speedy statement following confirmation of the arrests from China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO).

MAC noted that, over the past year, Chinese authorities have repeatedly detained and penalized Taiwanese religious visitors, accusing China of attempting to infiltrate Taiwan under the guise of religious exchange. The MAC emphasized that China lacks religious freedom and urged Taiwanese citizens to reconsider travel to China for religious purposes.

The three detained individuals, surnamed Chou, Chiang, and Hsieh, were reportedly arrested in Guangdong for allegedly leading a cult that disrupts law enforcement, according to TAO. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation stated that I-Kuan Tao is a legally recognized religion, urging China to respect religious freedoms and release the detained individuals promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)