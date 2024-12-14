Left Menu

Taiwan Demands Release of Detained Religious Members in China

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has called for the release of three I-Kuan Tao members detained in China, urging China to respect their legal rights and protect their safety. The arrests highlight tensions over religious freedoms between Taiwan and China, with accusations of unlawful detainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:32 IST
Taiwan Demands Release of Detained Religious Members in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has appealed to Chinese authorities for the release of three Taiwanese nationals, members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group, arrested in China. The Central News Agency reported that MAC issued a speedy statement following confirmation of the arrests from China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO).

MAC noted that, over the past year, Chinese authorities have repeatedly detained and penalized Taiwanese religious visitors, accusing China of attempting to infiltrate Taiwan under the guise of religious exchange. The MAC emphasized that China lacks religious freedom and urged Taiwanese citizens to reconsider travel to China for religious purposes.

The three detained individuals, surnamed Chou, Chiang, and Hsieh, were reportedly arrested in Guangdong for allegedly leading a cult that disrupts law enforcement, according to TAO. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation stated that I-Kuan Tao is a legally recognized religion, urging China to respect religious freedoms and release the detained individuals promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024