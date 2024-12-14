UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: A Lifeline for Gaza's Water and Sanitation Crisis

Amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the UAE has stepped forward with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, a significant initiative aimed at bolstering local water and sanitation infrastructure. The program has delivered essential equipment including four water tankers and two sanitation trucks, to support the local authorities in managing the dire situation.

In a press conference, Mohamed Rabie, the Operations Coordinator, emphasized the urgency of the project as a response to the infrastructural collapse impacting over 1.5 million displaced residents. Rabie reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting Gaza by mobilizing every possible resource to assist municipalities that are struggling under the pressure of current circumstances.

Omar Shatat, the Director-General of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, praised the UAE's indefatigable support, highlighting the critical importance of these tankers given the deterioration of existing municipal services. This vital support from the UAE ensures the uninterrupted delivery of essential water and sanitation services, easing the burden on local authorities and mitigating environmental health risks.

