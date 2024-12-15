Unified Opposition Against Murree Development Sparks Protests

Political parties and traders have formed a united front in a protest against the Murree Development Plan introduced by the Punjab government. Concerns have arisen over the potential impact on local jobs and livelihoods, according to a report by the Dawn. Participating in the protest were political parties like the PPP and PTI, while the PML-N boycotted the event, which protesters described as a 'grand jirga.'

In defiance of the imposed Section 144, a significant crowd assembled, resulting in road closures for several hours. Protesters announced a shutter-down strike for December 27, calling on the government to halt actions that could devastate local economies under the guise of infrastructural development.

A committee has been set up to create a unified action plan to exert pressure on the Punjab government. The plan reportedly threatens historic sites, such as the 200-year-old Jhika Gali and The Mall bazaars, with demolition. The committee includes representatives from various groups and political parties, aiming to stop what they see as unjust policies targeting local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)