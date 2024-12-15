Left Menu

Unified Opposition Against Murree Development Sparks Protests

Political parties and traders unified to protest against the Murree Development Plan, expressing concerns over potential job losses and displacement. Despite Section 144, a large turnout blocked roads, urging against unjust development. A committee was formed to combat the plan, calling it a threat to historic bazaars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:44 IST
Unified Opposition Against Murree Development Sparks Protests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Political parties and traders have formed a united front in a protest against the Murree Development Plan introduced by the Punjab government. Concerns have arisen over the potential impact on local jobs and livelihoods, according to a report by the Dawn. Participating in the protest were political parties like the PPP and PTI, while the PML-N boycotted the event, which protesters described as a 'grand jirga.'

In defiance of the imposed Section 144, a significant crowd assembled, resulting in road closures for several hours. Protesters announced a shutter-down strike for December 27, calling on the government to halt actions that could devastate local economies under the guise of infrastructural development.

A committee has been set up to create a unified action plan to exert pressure on the Punjab government. The plan reportedly threatens historic sites, such as the 200-year-old Jhika Gali and The Mall bazaars, with demolition. The committee includes representatives from various groups and political parties, aiming to stop what they see as unjust policies targeting local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024