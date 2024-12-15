PFUJ Condemns Arrest Orders for 150 Journalists Under Electronic Crimes Act

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced its firm denunciation of the arrest directives targeting 150 journalists, as reported by Dawn. Among those named are Asif Bashir Chaudhry and Harmeet Singh, who face charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. PFUJ leaders fiercely demand the immediate withdrawal of these orders.

Expressing deep concern, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari urged a comprehensive investigation and assurance of journalists' safety. The union views this as an attack on press freedom and a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian tendencies within the current government.

The union remains committed to countering fake news but emphasizes adherence to proper legal process. Cases against Chaudhry and Singh, alleging a campaign of misinformation, have been initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency. These charges arise from tweets allegedly inciting violence against state bodies, violating several sections of PECA, which carry severe penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)