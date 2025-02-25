Judicial Clash: AP Fights for Press Freedom Against Trump's Gulf Name Change

In a prominent legal struggle, a federal judge has rejected a plea from the Associated Press to regain its full White House access, marking a significant development in the debate over press freedoms. The restriction stems from the AP's insistence on using the traditional name 'Gulf of Mexico,' defying President Trump's recent order to rename it to the 'Gulf of America.'

District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by Trump, explained that the restrictions applied to more private presidential areas, differing from prior cases where journalists' access was legally upheld. The White House contends that access to venues like the Oval Office remains a privilege, not a right, prompting the AP to seek legal redress over constitutional concerns.

Further hearings are on an expedited schedule as the lawsuit accuses three senior Trump aides of violating First Amendment rights by pressuring language choices. The AP stands firm on protecting their reporting integrity, while the Trump administration defends its stance on controlled press access. The case highlights tensions over government influence and journalistic independence.

