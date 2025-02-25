Left Menu

Press Freedom Clash: AP vs. Trump Administration

A federal judge denied the Associated Press's bid to regain full access to President Trump and top White House officials after being barred for using the term 'Gulf of Mexico.' The AP argues this violates the First Amendment. Trump signed an order aiming to rename it 'Gulf of America.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:14 IST
A federal judge has denied the Associated Press's request for reinstated access to President Trump and White House officials after they were barred for referring to the 'Gulf of Mexico.' U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by Trump, declined the AP's plea, asserting no immediate restoration of access rights.

The Associated Press filed a lawsuit against three senior aides in the Trump administration, claiming that their decision breached First Amendment rights by dictating language used in news coverage. The administration contends that the AP lacks a constitutional right to 'special media access to the president.'

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung labeled the lawsuit as a 'blatant PR stunt,' while press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted the administration's stance is justified. The ban, a reaction to the AP's naming choice, has sparked support from Reuters and the White House Correspondents' Association due to concerns over media freedom.

